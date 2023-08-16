Governor Whitmer announces new affordable housing projects in Ottawa County

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new affordable housing projects in West Michigan alongside the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Wednesday.

Mixed-use buildings will be built in Holland and Hudsonville with assets from the Michigan Strategic Fund, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“Today’s projects are helping to reinforce our neighborhoods as attractive places to live, work and play by transforming underutilized properties into productive spaces,” says Governor Whitmer. “Let’s keep investing in people and revitalizing places so everyone, in any community, can ‘make it’ in Michigan. Together, we will continue sending a clear message that Michigan is open for business and building on our momentum.”

We’re told the Hudsonville plan involves the demolition of an existing building downtown, followed by the development of “Hudson Center II,” a three-story building constructed by 3424 Chicago Drive with several commercial areas and 22 apartment units.

The state says the building will become part of the downtown’s transformation into a mixed-use community space. It’s expected to add $7.1 million in capital investment and 40 full-time jobs.

“We would like to thank the MEDC, especially our team that included Mackenzie Miller, Tori LaDuke and Bryan Robbins as they guided and assisted us in getting our MCRP approved,” says developer Scott Geerlings of 3424 Chicago Drive. “This is the second project for us in helping the city of Hudsonville create a downtown area. We truly appreciate the MEDC. Without their assistance, this project would not be economically feasible.”

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

In Holland, Downtown ID will add a 6,000-square-foot building at 317 Central Avenue, which currently sits on a vacant lot. The state says the building will be located five blocks from the commercial district and include a commercial space on the first floor with five one-bedroom units on the floor above.

The project is estimated to bring in $1.5 million in total investment, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“The city of Holland is very pleased that the zoning reforms we undertook to allow again these types of small mixed-use infill developments are paying off,” says Mark VanderPloeg, Holland’s director of Community and Neighborhood Services. “We are even more pleased, though, that entrepreneurial developers like Drew Durham see developments of this nature not only as a great investment and business opportunity for additional housing and retailing but also as a way to stitch an awesome, more traditionally designed building into the urban fabric of our near Downtown neighborhoods.”

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

