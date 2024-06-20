Watch Now
Georgia man convicted of 2nd-degree murder of Covert man

City of Holland
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jun 20, 2024

HOLLAND, Mich. — Jurors found a Georgia man guilty for the murder of a Covert man in Holland last year.

The victim, 54-year-old Aaron James Barlow, was found dead March 3, 2023, according to the city of Holland. The incident prompted a shelter-in-place order at Abbey Court and Stratford Way that morning.

James Leonard Taylor was later arrested following a search that stretched across the city.

We’re told Taylor was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder and felony firearm.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 22.

The city extends its gratitude to Ottawa County Prosecutor Lee Fisher and Assistant Prosecutor Megan Hurley for their help in the case.

