Holland homicide suspect identified as Georgia man

HOLLAND, Mich. — The homicide suspect that prompted a shelter-in-place notice lasting hours in Holland Friday has been identified.

Residents were advised to shelter in place on the morning of Friday, March 3 at Abbey Court and Stratford Way while authorities searched for a man who reportedly killed someone he knew.

The victim has since been identified as 54-year-old Aaron James Barlow from Covert.

The suspect was arrested at 8:30 a.m. near Dartmouth Avenue and 12th Street after a citywide search.

The city of Holland says 32-year-old James Leonard Taylor from McDonough, Georgia, has since been arraigned for open murder and felony firearm.

We’re told he was denied bond.

