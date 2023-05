GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Georgetown Township intersection will soon be converted to an all-way stop.

The intersection is located at 28th Avenue and Bauer Road, according to the Ottawa County Road Commission.

Ottawa County Road Commission

We’re told the conversion will be made to address traffic delays on 28th Avenue as well as the area’s history with car crashes.

The all-way stop will be implemented Thursday, May 25, county officials say.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube