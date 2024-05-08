Funding for Holland Township bicycle path approved

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Voters in Holland Township said yes to a millage renewal and small increase to fund maintenance of nearly 70 miles of bicycle paths.

The vote - 2,957 Yes to 2,034 No.

In 1981 the township constructed the paved path, expanding it over time to its current, crisscrossing length of around 70 miles. In recent years costs for continued renovations and additions have begun to add up.

The millage renewal bumps the rate up from .45 mills to .55 mills. The millage increase would provide an additional $200,000 in revenue, costing the average homeowner around $55 per year ($4.58 per month) based on 2023 taxable valuation, according to the township.

