Fugitive team arrests suspect accused of assaulting woman in Ottawa County

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man accused of assaulting an 18-year-old in Ottawa County last month is now in police custody.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Xavier Rose, from Holland, was arrested Friday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Team.

The assault happened back on March 25 at the Whispering Pines Apartments complex on Westwood Lane in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the apartment where an 18-year-old woman reported 19-year-old Xavier Rose, whom she knows, assaulted her.

She said Rose had a gun and a knife.

The woman managed to escape but told deputies there was an 18-month-old inside the apartment.

The sheriff's office believed Rose was barricaded inside the apartment; however, when they got in, he and the baby were gone.

Deputies say Rose dropped the baby off with family members before taking off.

The woman received minor injuries and was reunited with the baby, who was unharmed.

Deputies had been looking for Rose ever since.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rose was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Friday at an address on Stratford Way in Holland.

The assault remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).

