Standoff underway Saturday afternoon near Holland

Ottawa County Sheriff 03252023
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday's "critical incident."
Posted at 2:47 PM, Mar 25, 2023
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is currently negotiating with a barricaded man in Holland Township.

At noon Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a "critical incident" at 13733 Westwood Lane in Holland Township. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that a woman had been assaulted by an armed man who was known to her.

The sheriff's office's Critical Response Team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and attempted to contact the man. Neighbors in nearby apartments were evacuated and people nearby were asked to stay in their homes or avoid the area.

FOX 17 has a crew at the scene and will provide update as they become available.

