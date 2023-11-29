From Coopersville to Columbus: Gabe VanSickle commits to play football at Ohio State

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — “Did you ever think this would be possible? To play at Ohio State?" FOX 17 asked Gabe VanSickle on Wednesday.

"Honestly, probably not," he replied. "But it's real now."

Better believe it.

VanSickle, a senior at Coopersville High School, will be sporting the scarlet and gray come next fall.

For the last few years, he has been protecting the blindside of Broncos quarterbacks.

“It's just gonna sound weird, but I like dominating people on the field, and like, working together with like my fellow linemen to, like, make holes for a running back to score and win the game," VanSickle said.

Based on looks alone, VanSickle is a commanding presence on the football field— he's six-foot-five and weighs just more than 300 pounds.

His highlights, though, only tell half the story.

“Just his impact on our program, the way he's led our team, and, you know, at times at practice, when we need to step things up, or, you know, things may be slipped below the standard in games, (he's) one of the first people to step up and say something," Coopersville Head Coach Ed Kaman said.

Coach Kaman just finished his seventh season at the helm, and told FOX 17 VanSickle's recruitment and signing at Ohio State University is rare territory.

"We haven't had one of these since I've been here, and it's got to be one of the biggest recruits that Coopersville’s ever had," Kaman added.

VanSickle started playing football at just five years old.

“I think my dad just, like, kind of like threw me into it," VanSickle said. "He's been my coach up until high school.”

VanSickle began his high school career as a tight end, but Kaman saw him better fit on the offensive line.

“He made a big impact because he pulled me up my sophomore year on varsity," VanSickle said, reminiscing on his conversation with Coach Kaman. "Like, 'Gabe, I think you could be good and play left tackle.' Then, obviously, that turned out pretty good.”

VanSickle eventually caught the attention of college coaches, and received his first offer from Central Michigan University after last summer.

“I was a little bit I was like flabbergasted," VanSickle said. "It didn't feel real.”

Originally, VanSickle committed to play at Northwestern.

However, that all changed last week.

VanSickle flipped his commitment to OSU on Monday, and made the announcement public a few days later on Thanksgiving.

“The thought of playing at, like, the highest level of football," VanSickle said when asked about the reason for the switch. "You're gonna play for national championships. (That's) probably the biggest thing for me.”

FOX 17 couldn't help but bring up the fact that a Michigan kid is going to play at Ohio State.

"I've heard there's a bit of a rivalry between Ohio State and people from the state of Michigan," we said.

"I don't buy into any of that stuff," VanSickle replied.

Before the Coopersville kid gets to Columbus, he's got one more season left of high school basketball and track. Yes, he's a three-sport athlete.

Even after he's gone, his impact on the school will still be felt.

"I think that may be one of the biggest things that Gabe doesn't realize, you know, is what he's done for our program, and our school, and how many different colleges have came through our school now and will continue because we built that relationship," Kaman said.

VanSickle told FOX 17 he used to be a Michigan State fan, so beating the Wolverines is already in his blood.

