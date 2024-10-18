Watch Now
Freeway Closures: I-96 between Nunica and Muskegon

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two sections of I-96 will be closed for several days.

I-96 westbound is closed from the M-104 Exit 9 to US-31 until Monday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m.

  • Detour: Exit at M-104 Exit 9, west on M-104 to US-31, north to I-96. 
I-96 eastbound will be closed from just east of US-31 to Airline Road in Fruitport from Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. to Sunday, October 27, at 3 p.m.

  • Detour: South on US-31, east on M-104 to I-96. 
