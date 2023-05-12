FOX 17's Elliot Grandia helps with street scrubbing ahead of Kinderparade in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of people come out to Holland every year to watch the parades, and every year a team of dedicated street scrubbers come out to clean the street for the big day.

This time around one of those street scrubbers included a face you may recognize.

FOX 17's Elliot Grandia joined the fun in Holland as part of Thursday's festivities. He wore a full Dutch outfit, fit with wooden clogs and participated in the street scrubbing ceremony and Kinderparade.



Every year to assure that Tulip Time visitors are getting the utmost experience along the parade routes, the streets are scrubbed to perfection by a group of diligent street scrubbers.

It started with the white glove ceremony where streets were inspected for dirt, and sure enough the streets were not up to snuff.

Clothed with Dutch garb, wooden shoes and eight pairs of socks, the crew was put to work. Mops and pales were in hand to get the streets squeaky clean for the following parades.

It's a tradition that has been done since the very start of Tulip Time.

"You're gonna see generations from the youngest. I started doing it when I was basically a newborn, all the way up to the oldest, so you could have four generations of STS covers all within one area. It's amazing to see the energy that the community has for everything that goes on at during this festival," said Duncan Bocks, a Tulip Time board member.

The Kinderparade followed with students from schools all over the area.

If you missed the Kinderparade, you can still attend the Volksparade. It kicks off on Saturday at 2 p.m.