4th attempt foiled

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The first man to successfully swim across Lake Michigan will not be repeating the feat in 2024.

Jim Dreyer, nicknamed "The Shark," returned to Grand Haven on Wednesday, per his tracking website. The 61-year-old started swimming on Labor Day, hoping to make it across the big lake 26 years after he first made it across.

It appears he was picked up around 10:55 a.m. on September 4 and boated back to shore.

This was Dreyer's fourth attempt to swim Lake Michigan. This time he was going solo, towing a small boat loaded with supplies.

"You're pulling the weight of all your own supplies. You have to feed yourself. Your batteries go dead. You have to change your battery. Something breaks. You got to fix it. So I got a bunch of MacGyver stuff on there; you have to do everything yourself. You have to drink the lake water. You filter it," Dreyer told FOX 17 before departing.

