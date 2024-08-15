Watch Now
FOUND SAFE: Teen missing for two weeks located

16-year-old Spencer Cody has run away from home
Brandi Whitaker
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A teen who left home after admitting he needed help has been found safe.

16-year-old Spencer Cody, who left his home in Grand Haven on July 30, was located Wednesday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Spencer's mother confirmed the good news with FOX 17.

Our Olivia Yatooma highlighted the search for Cody in a story Tuesday. His mom, Brandi Whitaker said she couldn't take a deep breath in the days her son was missing.

Whitaker told FOX 17 that Cody told her he needed help, but didn't know what kind of help it should be.

The teen was found in Muskegon County, according to Whitaker. She credits FOX 17's story with helping lead to Spencer's whereabouts.

