Former Rockford officer changed in connection to Ottawa County hit-and-run

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A former Rockford police officer who recently resigned has been charged in connection to a December hit-and-run in Ottawa County.

It happened just after midnight on December 9 at the intersection of Baldwin and 28th avenues in Georgetown Township.

Deputies say two vehicles were involved, but one of the vehicles involved left the scene prior to the arrival of deputies.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says that vehicle was driven by Aaron Sawyer.

At the time, Sawyer was a lieutenant with the Rockford Police Department.

He resigned from the department on December 9.

Sawyer is now charged with failing to stop at the scene of a property damage accident.

