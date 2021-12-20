Watch
Rockford officer resigns after being placed on administrative leave for 'incident'

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant Aaron Sawyer
Posted at 4:07 PM, Dec 20, 2021
ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford police officer has resigned after being placed on administrative leave earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Rockford says Lieutenant Aaron Sawyer was placed on administrative leave on December 9 after an incident. The spokesperson did not say what the incident involved.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation, and Lt. Sawyer’s resignation has been accepted, according to the spokesperson.

Back in 2015, Lt. Sawyer was arrested for super drunk driving. According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, his BAC was more than twice the legal limit. He pleaded guilty to drunk driving.

