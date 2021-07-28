Florida man injured in Robinson Township crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive in Robinson Township Tuesday evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 33-year-old Florida man in a white cargo van was driving south on 120th Avenue where he drove through a red light, making impact with a 21-year-old Wisconsin man in a westbound Jeep.

All of the Jeep’s occupants were unharmed in the crash, and the driver of the cargo van was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alcohol is a possible factor in the crash, authorities tell us.

The crash is currently under investigation.

