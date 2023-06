ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — First responders in Ottawa County rescued nearly a dozen ducklings from a storm drain Tuesday.

The Zeeland Township Fire Department says its crews, along with a deputy from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, rescued the ten ducklings and reunited them with their mother.

Zeeland Township Fire Department

The fire department says the ducklings had fallen into a storm drain.

Zeeland Township Fire Department

Thankfully, crews retrieved all ten babies without any injuries.

