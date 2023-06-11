GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Saturday was a first for the city of Grand Haven, as well as a first for one couple whose proposal was caught on camera.

First ever Grand Haven Pride Festival extra special for one local couple

Darcy asked Wendy Brown to marry her at the first ever Grand Haven Pride Festival in front of hundreds of people.

"I was in complete shock, because this is totally out of her comfort zone," Wendy told FOX 17.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and loving supporters cheered on the couple at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium Saturday.

Grand Haven city officials approved the Pride Festival back in April, despite being part of the traditionally-conservative Ottawa County.

Even with some recent pushback, thousands of people attended the festival Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and join in the momentous occasion of this proposal.

"I'm not a spotlight kind of person at all. And she is, she loves it. And we kind of both knew it was coming, but I thought it would be a more intimate, private proposal," Darcy said.

The now-engaged couple met almost a decade ago, but early on, cupid's arrow missed the mark.

"I turned her down at a bar multiple times. Yeah, like, for like months? Yeah. Yeah. I said absolutely not. I'm working on some other stuff I need to get right," Darcy said.

Wendy tried to slip Darcy her number once because she says she always knew Darcy was the one.

"And then one day, she came up to me while I was singing some karaoke and made me dance with her in front of everyone. And I was mortified. And then from there? Well, I tend to chase everything that I fear," Darcy added.

Despite overcoming her fears of being in the spotlight, there wasn't much to fear from this crowd.

"They're here to support what we're all about. And they're not throwing judgment or criticism. They're just allowing us to love one another for who we are," Darcy said.

Words were not enough to share how happy this couple truly is.

"I think more than I've been most of my adult life," Brown said.

