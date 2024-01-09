Firefighters respond to house fire in Holland Charter Township

HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Holland Charter Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in Holland Charter Township on Monday.

The fire damaged the front of the home. The home also suffered smoke and water damage in other areas of the house.

No one from the house was injured from the fire.

According to Fire Chief Jim Kohsel, a unique situation led to so many fire trucks responding to the scene.

“Well, it happened to be a training night. So, we had all three of our stations in one location,” said Chief Kohsel. “So, it was, it was quite a group of trucks coming to the fire at one time. Now normally, it’d be a three-station response with the fact that all three stations were occupied at the time and responding all together, it was a, it was a very quick response.”

At this time, the department is investigating what the cause of the fire was.

