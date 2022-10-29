Fire crews: Animals escape barn fire at Ottawa Co. farm

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fire at 2nd Chance Farm kept crews in Ottawa County busy for hours on Friday.

The smoke from the scene on Sleeper Street in Robinson Township, near Grand Haven, could be seen for miles.

Crews were there for most of the afternoon and evening Friday.

They told FOX 17 that the amount of hay and the lack of nearby fire hydrants in the immediate area made it a lot harder to put out the flames and all the hot spots.

Thankfully, no one got hurt in the fire and fire crews told FOX 17 on scene that all the animals were able to get out safely.

It's not clear how the fire started, but fire crews say they will continue to investigate.

