Fire at Outdoor Adventures Grand Haven Resort under investigation

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at Outdoor Adventures Grand Haven Resort early Monday morning.

A representative of the resort says the store caught fire at roughly 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

We’re told the store and pool will remain closed while investigations take place. It is not yet known what sparked the fire.

Putt Putt is also closed because the equipment was inside the store when the fire took place.

Resort officials say they are exploring the possibility of establishing a temporary store inside the clubhouse.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube