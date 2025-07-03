Fight leads to crash that overturned rock-hauling truck, US-31 shut down for hours

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver speeding away from the scene of a fight caused a crash that shut down the lake shore's biggest highway for hours on Thursday.

Just after 4 a.m. deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported fight near Beeline Road and Felch Street in Holland Township. The fight involved multiple people, including one person who drove off in a car, according to the sheriff's office.

Once deputies arrived, no one on the scene would cooperate with their questions.

Minutes later, deputies found the driver who fled the scene. He had run a red light at Felch and US-31. A truck hauling two trailers loaded with rock could not avoid the car, smashing into it. Both the car and truck suffered heavy damage. The truck overturned, dumping the double rock loads onto the pavement.

The 24-year-old driver of the car was flown to Grand Rapids with serious injuries. The 60-year-old driver of the truck was also hurt, but is expected to survive.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Trucks work to clear loose rock dumped after a rollover crash caused by a red-light running vehicle on US-31 at Felch Street in Holland Township.

US-31 North was closed at Felch Street for investigators to gather evidence and to allow for clean-up of the rock. As of 8:45 a.m., the highway was still shut down.

