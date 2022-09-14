Fiesta celebrates Hispanic culture in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off with a week-long fiesta in Grand Haven!

The Tri-Cities Puentes Initiative is hosting the Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta.

They'll be highlighting how Hispanic and Latin American cultures have enriched our communities with music, food, dancing, an authentic mercado, and activities for the kids.

On September 16th, join the celebration for a concert and Selena Quintanilla look-alike contest.

Opening ceremonies for the fiesta itself will feature the Parade of Flags, representing the dozens of Hispanic/Latin American countries. The parade will walk down Washington Ave to Grand Haven Central Park, starting at First Ave.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. — the fiesta follows immediately after and goes until 10:30 p.m.