Fennville woman in critical condition after getting rear-ended at red light

HAYES, Mich. — A 57-year-old Fennville woman is in critical condition after a two-car crash Friday morning in Ottawa County.

It happened about 6 a.m. in the area of US 31 near Hayes, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The first vehicle, which was being driven by a 19-year-old Covert man, rear-ended the second vehicle being driven by the Fennville woman.

Deputies say the man was driving north on US 31 and approaching a traffic signal when he rear-ended the woman’s car while she was stopped at a red light.

The man and his passenger were treated at the scene for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the woman was transported to Mercy Health Muskegon.

All occupants in both vehicles seemed to have been wearing seat belts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.