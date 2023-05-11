Excitement ahead of KinderParade, more events planned ahead of Tulip Time's last weekend

HOLLAND, Mich. — As Tulip Time prepares for its last weekend of events, visitors and people living in Holland have a lot to look forward to to make the most of it.

The first parade of the festival kicks off Thursday afternoon. The parade, known as the KinderParade, is a time-honored favorite featuring over 800 children from the city of Holland and its surrounding areas.

Before and after the festival, attendees can see traditional Dutch dancers in their costumes fit with wooden clogs. The dance groups are also scheduled to perform every day until the end of Tulip Time.

The program director for Dutch dancing said they started practicing four to five months ago to be ready for the festival.

If you're looking to zoom, zip, whirl and whip around, you can head on over to Carnival Midway put on by Skerbeck Entertainment. You'll find everything from rides to games and even carnival foods.

The carnival is located at the Civic Center lot (150 West 8th Street, Holland, MI 49423). You can purchase tickets or a wristband in-person.

Minors are not allowed to attend without an adult. Click here for ticket prices and times for the carnival.

