Emergency response exercises scheduled Holland

An alert for anyone traveling around Holland — the fire department and other agencies are participating in emergency response exercises on July 19 and July 21.

You'll see crews working at 515 S. Waverly Rd. on Tuesday and 221 Columbia Ave. on Thursday.

The exercises are focused on hazardous materials responses.

Public access to and around the exercise locations will be restricted.

The training is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. each morning, and finish around near the end of the normal business day.