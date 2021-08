ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 29-year-old man is dead after a crash in Ottawa County Monday morning.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. along M-231 and Buchanan in Robinson Township.

Officials say the man veered off the road, struck a tree and was pinned in the vehicle as it caught fire.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.