Elderly driver hits, hospitalizes bike rider in Coopersville

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A Coopersville bicycle rider is hospitalized after being struck by a car at midday Sunday.

At 12:12 p.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Coopersville/Polkton Fire-Rescue and Life Ambulance responded to a report of a car vs. bicyclist crash at West Randall Street and Mason Drive in Coopersville. The investigation showed that a 47-year-old man from Coopersville was riding a bike westbound on West Randall when a 74-year-old woman from Coopersville turned west onto West Randall from Mason, began accelerating, did not see the bike rider and hit the bicycle from behind.

The bike rider was transported by Life Ambulance to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

The elderly woman was cited at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.