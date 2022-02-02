Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Eastbound I-96 closed near Coopersville for deadly crash

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
coopersville I96 crash 3.jpg
i96 near coopersville closed for deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 12:00 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 13:15:31-05

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Eastbound I-96 in Ottawa County is closed due to a deadly crash.

Michigan State Police say troopers from the Grand Rapids post are on the scene of a deadly crash at mile marker 15 on eastbound I-96 near Coopersville.

MSP says the road has been shut down from the Nunica exit through the Coopersville exit. Troopers are advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

It’s unclear how many cars are involved or how long the road is expected to remain closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News