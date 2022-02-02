Eastbound I-96 closed near Coopersville for deadly crash

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Eastbound I-96 in Ottawa County is closed due to a deadly crash.

Michigan State Police say troopers from the Grand Rapids post are on the scene of a deadly crash at mile marker 15 on eastbound I-96 near Coopersville.

MSP says the road has been shut down from the Nunica exit through the Coopersville exit. Troopers are advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

It’s unclear how many cars are involved or how long the road is expected to remain closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

