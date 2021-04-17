Watch
Driver runs stop sign, leads to Allendale Township multi-vehicle crash

Posted at 11:41 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 23:41:37-04

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the crash happened at Pierce Street and 64th Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says a 20-year-old driver from Hastings failed to see the stop sign at 64th Avenue while driving west in a 2009 Volkswagen, entering the path of a 50-year-old driver from Zeeland in a 2012 Ford pickup.

The resulting impact caused the pickup to overturn, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tells us, adding that the Volkswagen struck a third vehicle, a 2005 Toyota.

Authorities say the driver of the Volkswagen, who was cited in the incident, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Spectrum Butterworth for treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation.

