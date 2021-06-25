Watch
Driver injured after getting ejected from vehicle during crash

Provided by Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County sheriff unit file photo
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 09:33:42-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was injured after getting ejected from his car during a crash early Friday morning in Ottawa County.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched about 1:45 a.m. to a one-car crash on Douglas Avenue, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office’s investigation showed that the vehicle had been westbound on Douglas Avenue approaching S. Aniline Avenue, when the driver drifted to the left side of the roadway.

His car overturned and he was ejected.

AMR paramedics transported him to Holland Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

