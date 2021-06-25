Driver injured after getting ejected from vehicle during crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was injured after getting ejected from his car during a crash early Friday morning in Ottawa County.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched about 1:45 a.m. to a one-car crash on Douglas Avenue, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office’s investigation showed that the vehicle had been westbound on Douglas Avenue approaching S. Aniline Avenue, when the driver drifted to the left side of the roadway.

His car overturned and he was ejected.

AMR paramedics transported him to Holland Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.