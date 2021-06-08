Driver injured after crashing into Spring Lake Township cemetery

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich — Police say a driver was hospitalized after crashing into a cemetery in Spring Lake Township overnight.

It happened before 4 a.m. along State Road and N. Fruitport Road in Ottawa County. .

According to the Ottawa Coounty Sheriff's Office, a 59-year-old woman failed to stop at the intersection, struck a chain linked fence and crashed into the Spring Lake Township Cemetery .

She was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. The driver reportedly suffered a medical condition prior to the crash.

Police say 12 headstones were struck before the vehicle came to a stop.