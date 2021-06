CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a driver is dead after a crash overnight along westbound I-96 in Ottawa County on Tuesday.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. near the Nunica Rest Area in Crockery Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews found the vehicle on fire after striking several trees.

Police say the driver was the only one involved in the crash and did not survive.

Speed appears to have played a role in the crash.