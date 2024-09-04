Driver critical after car lands in Holland Twp. creek, intersection closed

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver is critically hurt after their car ended up in a Holland Township creek Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened before 2:30 p.m. near Felch Street and Beeline Road, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the car left the road and landed on its side in the creek.

Deputies say they pulled the driver from the car. The driver was hospitalized with critical injuries.

OCSO says the intersection is closed while investigation takes place. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

