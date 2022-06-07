Downtown Zeeland's 'Music on Main' announces Summer 2022 lineup

ZEELAND, Mich. — Downtown Zeeland has announced that “Music on Main” will be returning for Summer 2022. The performances will be held on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month throughout summer from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

The first performance will be Rock Shop on June 9. The band will perform music from the 1960s to the present. The genres will include classic rock, reggae, and classic ballads. The next performance will be Dunegrass on June 23. The bluegrass band will perform both classic and modern songs. It will also include tributes to artists such as John Prine and The Lumineers. The female-fronted classic rock band Pretty Rage will perform on July 14. On July 28, the all-girl Grand Rapids band 6 Pak will perform rock and roll from the 1960s. The group began performing together in 1967. The brother duo Cos & Cos will perform acoustic classic rock on August 11. The duo performs music from the 1960s-2000s. The final performance will be Catfish and the Man. The quartet performs a blend of classic rock, blues, and American.

During the event, guests will be able to purchase food from food trucks. There will also be interactive yard games available. Guests are welcomed to bring lawn chairs and picnics.

The full schedule can be found below:



June 9: Rock Shop

June 23: Dunegrass

July 14: Pretty Rage

July 28: 6 Pak

August 11: Cos & Cos

August 25: Catfish and the Man

The first “Music on Main” performance will be on June 9 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. More information on the City of Zeeland's website.

