Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland will be hosting the Parade of Lights this year after not having the event previously due to COVID-19.

The Parade of Lights begins Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of 8th Street and Columbia Avenue in Downtown Holland and continues west down Eighth Street until it reaches the Eighth Street Market Place, home of the Holiday Kerstmarkt.

The parade will feature over 75 floats, trucks, marching bands, and walkers all of which will be decorated in holiday lights.

This years sponsor of the Parade of Lights comes in the form of Gentex Corporation.

“Gentex is proud to sponsor the 2021 Parade of Lights to welcome in the holidays,” said Seth Bushouse, Senior Director of Human Resources at Gentex. “We are pleased the parade is coming back this year and can’t wait to see all the lighted floats roll down 8th Street again.”

Businesses and organizations interested in entering must complete the online application. Spots for the parade are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Additionally, all parade entries are required to be decorated with holiday lights. Businesses can expect a $50 entrance fee with their applications while non-profit organizations can expect a $25 fee upon submitting their application.

Those with questions regarding the application process can have them answered via calling (616) 796-1210 or emailing paradeoflights@cityofholland.com