Downtown Holland accepting applications for street performer series

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland is currently accepting applications from performing artists and groups interested in the annual Downtown Holland Street Performer Series this summer.

The series is traditionally held on Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in June, July and August and features a lineup of performers, including musicians, jugglers, caricature artists, dancers, magicians and more.

Performances are free to the public on 8th Street, according to a news release Monday.

No start date for the series has been set yet since organizers are awaiting changes to the restrictions for outdoor events from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services before moving forward with the event.

“We are very hopeful that we will still be able to host the annual Street Performer Series in downtown Holland this summer,” Downtown Holland Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare said. “The Street Performer Series is one of our most popular events and we know so many members of our community and visitors to the area look forward to it each summer, but the health and safety of our community is our top priority. We are making tentative plans for hosting the event at some point this summer and we are in communication with the Ottawa County Health Department to ensure that the event will fall within MDHHS regulations.”

Performing artists and groups interested in participating may complete the online application here.

A link to audition materials must also be submitted as part of the application process.

Applications are due by Friday, May 28.

Performers accepted into the series will be notified by email and organizers will follow up with further details regarding performance dates and locations once a start date for the series has been set.