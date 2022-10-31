Watch Now
Donations, volunteers needed for community Thanksgiving banquet in Holland

Posted at 11:28 AM, Oct 31, 2022
HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland nonprofit is reaching out for donations to ensure everyone in the community has a Thanksgiving meal this year.

The Great Thanksgiving Banquet is scheduled to be held at Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 23 starting at 6 p.m.

Gateway Mission says the following are needed most on that day:

  • 100 whole turkeys.
  • 200 pies.
  • 60 volunteers or families to host tables.

The event is open to the general public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Visit the nonprofit’s website for more information.

