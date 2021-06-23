Dogs stolen out of Ohio found at home in Ottawa County

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement officials found multiple dogs stolen out of Ohio at a home in Ottawa County earlier this week.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were contacted Monday by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, requesting help finding the dogs that had been taken from an Ohio breeder over the last several days.

The breeder told deputies they thought the stolen dogs were posted for sale on the internet.

Further investigation showed the dogs may be at an address in Tallmadge Township, according to a news release Wednesday.

Deputies made contact with a resident in the 900 block of Leonard Street and found 10 French bulldogs.

The dogs were chipped and confirmed to be the stolen dogs from Ohio, valued at $6,000 each.

They were taken to the Humane Society, where they are awaiting pickup by the owner.

Deputies expect to charge a 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old in connection to the case.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with additional information may contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.