Dog roped to sign outside Harbor Humane saying don't abandon animals here

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A dog left outside of an animal rescue center is getting attention online because the person who abandoned it handled the situation poorly.

Harbor Humane Society posted on its Facebook page that staff found a small dog tied up to a sign outside the facility on Tuesday, April 9. The sign the dog was tied to instructed people to not abandon animals outside.

Now Harbor Humane Society wants to get in contact with the person who left the dog tied up for an unknown amount of time. The organization says they do not want to get that person in trouble, but just to know the dog's history.

If you are the person involved in this situation, you are asked to email Harbor Humane at office@harborhumane.org

