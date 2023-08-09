Dog found emaciated in Allendale Twp. bathroom up for adoption

(WXMI) — Ottawa County deputies shared a positive update on a dog that was found neglected in Allendale Township earlier this year.

Eddie was placed in the care of Harbor Humane after he was kept inside an enclosed apartment bathroom on 48th Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told Eddie was found emaciated and without food or water in February.

Harbor Humane Eddie was seized from an Ottawa County resident as deputies investigate animal cruelty claims.

His owner was taken into custody March 3 for animal cruelty and abandonment, OCSO tells us. He is now out on bond.

Deputies say the dog, now going by “Freddie,” is making great strides in his recovery and is now up for adoption! He weighs twice as much as he did when he was found. Animal Control Deputy Luke Wiersma says, “Now he’s almost a little bit chunky.”

Jackie, Harbor Humane’s kennel manager, says Freddie’s behavior has improved significantly. She explains he is now responding to stimuli the way a puppy his age should.

Visit Harbor Humane’s website to adopt Freddie or other animals in their care.

