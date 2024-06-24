DOCS: Student says Grandville teacher inappropriately touched them for months

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — We’re learning more about a Grandville teacher who was charged last week for allegedly touching a student inappropriately.

Michael Hoekwater was arraigned Friday on two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Calvin Christian Schools told us Hoekwater was placed on administrative leave.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 say Hoekwater allegedly developed a relationship with a 17-year-old student, who told investigators they would speak alone in Hoekwater’s classroom and that they began to have feelings for one another.

The student alleges Hoekwater touched them inappropriately for months.

During an interview with police, Hoekwater reportedly admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with the student that involved touching, according to those documents. He reportedly told officers the relationship made him feel “young again.”

Hoekwater is out on a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for July.

Investigators previously told us the case is believed to be an isolated incident, but other potential victims are encouraged to connect with police by calling 616-538-6110 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

