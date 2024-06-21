Calvin Christian teacher charged with touching student

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A teacher at Calvin Christian High School is charged in connection with the inappropriate touching of a student.

Grandville Police say they were called Thursday morning about the incident involving the student and 57-year-old Michael Hoekwater. Hours later, officers arrested Hoekwater.

On Friday he was arraigned on two charges of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Those charges allege Hoekwater forced or coerced the student to submit to sexual contact using his position as a teacher.

Kent County Sheriff's Office An undated mugshot of Michael Hoekwater

Investigators say it appears to be an isolated incident, but anyone who believes they are a victim of Hoekwater is encouraged to contact Grandville Police at (616) 538-6110, or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

In response to questions by FOX 17, Calvin Christian Schools sent us a letter communicated to parents today. In the message, the high school's top administrator says Hoekwater, "crossed professional boundaries toward a high school student."

The district says Hoekwater is on administrative leave pending both the legal process and an internal investigation.

Read the full letter below.

We are writing today to inform you of difficult news. We recently received a report that a high school teacher, Mike Hoekwater, crossed professional boundaries toward a high school student. Mr. Hoekwater has been placed on administrative leave while we investigate, in cooperation with law enforcement and other authorities.



It is understandable that people may want to know more specific details; however, due to both student and employee privacy considerations, we cannot comment further on this matter at this time.



At Grandville Calvin Christian, we are committed to creating and nurturing a safe community of faith and learning for our students, their families, and our staff.



We understand and feel the deep impact of this difficult situation, and we ask for your prayers for everyone involved: for grace, peace, healing, and wisdom. Eric Burgess, Head of School for Calvin Christian High School

Hoekwater faces up to 2 years in prison if convicted. His next court date is set for June 21.

