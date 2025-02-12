DOCS: Grand Haven assault suspect pointed rifle at utility workers before standoff

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Court documents obtained by FOX 17 offer more insight into the reported assault in Grand Haven that ended in a standoff earlier this week.

Public safety officials say the incident took place in the 800 block of Franklin Avenue on Monday. Officers responded to reports of assault that may have involved a firearm. The suspect, 54-year-old Matthew Pring, was taken into custody with “less lethal force” after hours of attempted negotiations.

Ottawa Suspect in custody following assault, standoff in Grand Haven FOX 17 News

Pring has since been charged with two counts of felonious assault.

Court officials say two utility workers were targeted in the assault. One of them heard shouting coming from inside the home, and that was when he saw a rifle pointed at them through an open window.

Detectives told the court there is also video evidence that shows Pring yelling at the workers.

