Suspect in custody following assault, standoff in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested and charged after a reported assault led to a standoff at a Grand Haven home Monday.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS).

We’re told public safety officers responded to reports of an assault before 10:30 a.m. A firearm was reportedly involved.

Officers tried to persuade the suspect to leave the home but GHDPS says they were unable to. Authorities created a perimeter as negotiation tactics continued, with assistance from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

After further negotiation, public safety officials say “less lethal force” was used to bring the suspect into custody. The suspect has since been taken to the Ottawa County Jail on two counts of felonious assault.

GHDPS assures the public was not in danger, noting the nearby schools. Residents and businesses, as well as the schools, were informed of the developing situation with help from dispatchers.

GHDPS credits Trinity Grand Haven in addition to the aforementioned agencies for their help.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube