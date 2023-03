MARNE, Mich. — Fire crews are working to extinguish a fully involved house fire in Marne Friday morning.

The fire broke out in a garage near Leonard Street and Millpond Drive at around 8:45 a.m., according to Ottawa County dispatchers.

We’re told no one is inside the building.

Dispatchers say first responders from Allendale, Walker, Zeeland and Coopersville were called in to assist.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

