Developing: Emergency crews on scene of school bus rollover crash

FOX 17
Posted at 3:46 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 16:10:24-04

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a school bus rollover crash in Ottawa County.

Details are extremely limited right now, but we do know the rollover happened around 3 p.m. Friday in Crockery Township.

It's not yet clear what led to the crash.

The superintendent of Spring Lake Public Schools says eight students were on the bus and were not injured.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the bus driver and an adult aide on the bus are being evaluated for injuries.

The status of the driver of the other car involved is unknown at this time.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more details.

**This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

