Deputies: Woman in custody after Holland Twp. armed home invasion

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was arrested following an alleged home invasion in Holland Township Sunday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a woman breaking into a residence near Butternut Drive and Oak Court Drive at around 3 p.m.

We’re told the 25-year-old suspect then threatened a 40-year-old woman, who deputies say the suspect knew.

After a short fight, the suspect pilfered at least one item and took off in a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was hurt.

Authorities found the suspect’s vehicle in Holland before the suspect was arrested.

The incident is currently being investigated. Those with knowledge in connection to the incident are encouraged to reach out to deputies or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube