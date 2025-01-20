Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Deputies: Whiteout conditions leave 3 hurt in I-196 crash involving 15 vehicles

Ottawa County Sheriff 09282024
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County Sheriff 09282024
Posted

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hurt after a crash involving 15 vehicles on I-196 late Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Zeeland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told motorists faced whiteout conditions and blowing snow when the crash took place.

Deputies say several other vehicles not involved in the crash ended up in a nearby ditch.

A Freeport man, 55, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after his pickup slid beneath a semi, OCSO explains. Two other people received minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX 17 the lanes were blocked between exits 55 and 62 until around 3:30 p.m.

Monday was fraught with crashes amid inclement road conditions and single-digit temperatures.

1.20.25 - Crash on EB I-96 near 131 interchange.png

Kent

MSP: at least 2 semis, 15 vehicles involved in I-96 pile-up

FOX 17 News
MSP Cruiser Hit 2.jpg

Local News

At least two MSP cruisers struck by vehicles amid crashes in West Michigan

Zac Harmon

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward