Deputies warn of Ottawa County phone scam

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are warning of a fraudulent phone scam making the rounds through Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of phone calls claiming to be a member of the department. The calls were reportedly made Monday and Tuesday.

We’re told these calls tell recipients they failed to respond to jury summons, federal subpoenas or citations — or similar claims — and that they owe money as a result. Targeted victims are threatened with arrest if money is not sent, deputies explain.

The sheriff’s office wishes to remind the public they will never demand money or gift cards over the phone.

Those who believe they are victims of fraud are urged to file a report by connecting with county deputies or dispatchers.

