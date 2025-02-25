Deputies: Venezuelan national charged for allegedly breaking into Holland Twp. ATM

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man has been charged for allegedly breaking into a Holland Township ATM over the weekend.

The incident happened at Lake Trust Credit Union on West Shore Drive on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 23, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the suspect tried to elude deputies at high speeds until he eventually crashed.

OCSO has since identified the suspect as 26-year-old Angel Eduardo Mavarez-Romero. They say he is a Venezuelan national. He was arraigned Tuesday on charges of safe breaking and fleeing and eluding. The suspect was placed on a total of $60,000 in cash/surety bonds for both charges.

